Italy wins the Eurovision 2021 music competition

‘Rock and Roll Never Die’: Italy, which was ahead of the favorites, won the 2021 Eurovision music competition, ahead of France and Switzerland, thanks to the strong performance of the rock band Måneskin.

Eurovision is returning to a small audience in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after it was canceled for the first time in its history last year due to the pandemic.

With her nickname “Voilà,” Barbara Bravi has not managed to end 44 years of famine on the French side. She narrowly failed to place second, followed by Switzerland.





Dressed in leather and full of energy, the Italians were thrilled to win at the end of a scene full of glamor and extravagance, at the end full of suspense.

“We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, that rock and roll never dies,” said Damiano David, the singer of the Italian group, upon receiving the trophy.

Health conditions forced the event, which was followed every year by several million viewers, to reinvent itself after it was canceled in 2020.

“We believe the whole event was a source of relief” for Europeans, the Italian group said in a press conference after the victory.





“We are really grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this mega event. It was really amazing.”

Thousands of fans, the symbol of this colorful contest, traditionally waving country flags in front of TV cameras, have been denied travel due to travel restrictions linked to COVID-19.

About 3,500 pre-tested spectators were allowed to attend the semi-finals and finals and six rehearsals. This represents 20% of the capacity of the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

The Måneskin group, made up of a girl and three boys, born in the last century and bottle-fed from banks saturated with rocks, claims to do something new with the elderly.

This is Italy’s third victory in this competition, which is not usually very popular with artists who initially claim the influence of “rock bands”.

Måneskin means “moonlight” in Danish, and is the mother tongue of the band’s guitarist, Victoria De Angelis.

Their title in the Eurovision Song Contest “Zitti e buoni” enabled them to win in 2021 the Grand Prize for the 71st edition of the San Remo Song Festival.

Between Noir Désir, Nirvana and Placebo, the band with pop, reggae and funk influences was founded in 2016 in Rome by De Angelis, Damiano David (vocals), Thomas Raggi (guitar) and Ethan Torchio (drums), then all of them were teenagers . .

“Our collection is the translation of the music of the past into modernity. There are a lot of groups, but few remain. As aesthetic inspiration, we keep in mind the Rolling Stones, The Doors.” In 2017, Damiano David assigned to Diva e Donna magazine.

They gained notoriety by participating in the X Factor show in 2017 with a new title, “Chosen,” which enabled them to sign their first professional contract with Sony. The labeled EP is a double platinum tablet.

They then released several singles, “Morirò da re” (2018) and “Fear for Nobody” (2019) “Vent’anni” (2020), as well as two albums, “Il ballo della vita” (2018) and “Teatro”. Out of Fury Vol. I »(2021).

In 2018, the single “Torna a casa” was five times platinum and recorded nearly 110 million views on YouTube.

Throughout the competition period, Eurovision candidates were locked in a “special bubble” and tested daily.

Despite this, cases of COVID-19 were reported among several delegations, including those from Iceland, who had to stay at the hotel and share through recorded videos.

The winner of the previous edition of the show was also denied. Dutchman Duncan Lawrence was scheduled to sing his triumphant song ‘Arcade’ on stage during the final match, but a positive COVID-19 test denied him this.

And according to tradition, the 2021 edition also included its share of great songs performed by luxury personalities, artists who represent a minority, or who wish to convey a message to the public.

The Cypriot song tells the story of a woman who fell in love with the Devil, while conservatives in Russia criticized the feminist title of the Russian singer of Tajik origin, Maneja.