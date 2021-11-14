[PHOTOS] The festive season has officially started in Quebec

The twentieth edition of the Toy Parade was held in Quebec on Sunday in front of thousands of spectators, for whom the event became a symbol of the launch of the Christmas festivities.

“For us, it has become a tradition. Children love it and it is a sign that the holidays are coming,” says Melinda LeMay, accompanied by her children.

At 11 a.m., 13 allegorical floats with colorful paintings and characters were paraded in front of crammed platforms in the courtyard of the Fleur de Lys shopping center.

The approximately 30-minute session will resume between 11am and 7pm on Sunday. We’ll definitely be back, we really liked it,” said Kevin LaRouche, who was experiencing the event for the first time.

Didier Debuscheur’s photo Kevin Laroche, Marie-José Biland, and Melinda Lemay during the Games Show at Fleur-de-Lys, Saturday, November 13, 2021. Didier DEBUSSCHERE/QUEBEC JOURNAL

mad monster

Due to the pandemic – tanks are usually traded on city streets – this special edition was well received.

One afternoon, all tickets available for the November 2 show vanished. It’s about “tens of thousands” of places that I found taking in barely an hour and a half.

“My heart is pleased to see that people appreciate our work so much, but it is a shame for those who cannot be there. We are doing what we can under the circumstances of COVID-19,” said Show Director and Producer Mireille Tremblay of Ateliers Balthazar.

He also confirms that the event is also used to collect donations of toys or food for people in need.

Didier Debuscheur’s photo Mireille Tremblay serves Balthasar at the Parade of Games in Fleur-de-Lys, Saturday 13 November 2021. DEBUSSCHERE / QUEBEC JOURNAL

Back to normal

Despite all this success, the organizers and spectators are keen to return to their usual concept.

“It was an interesting challenge and it inspires me to be creative. But I would be very happy to go back to the traditional format; strong back!”, admitted 7-year event director Jamie Doucet.

“We love the idea of ​​the grandstands, they are easier to see for children. But there is nothing worth showing on the city streets,” says Amelie Robin, who attended the show with her family.