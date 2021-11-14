Study reveals bedtime to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

All the specialists in this topic are unanimous on this observation: sleep is one of the most important elements for maintaining the health of an organism. But there are many questions about the ideal length of night, the ideal time to sleep and many other details.

Doctors recommend every day to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep in order to recover as much as possible and stay fit. However, this advice often does not specify bedtime. Fortunately, a new study published in the European Heart Journal provides this element. She said the best time to sleep would be between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. This would significantly reduce future cardiovascular problems.

The team of researchers came to this conclusion after analyzing data collected from 88,026 English people between the ages of 43 and 79, most of whom were female (58%). The latter wore a continuous watch for a week, giving the scientists the opportunity to follow their sleep phase with great accuracy. The result is particularly clear: people who slept between 10 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease. When bedtime is after 11 p.m., the risk increases by 12%, and after midnight it increases by 25%.

But be careful, do not think that going to bed early is the best solution. In fact, the study also showed that those who sleep before 10 p.m. have a 24% higher risk of developing heart disease. As you understand, you should not sleep early or late, but respect a certain window that puts the human body in the best conditions so that it regenerates and lasts as long as possible.

“Our study indicates that the optimal time to fall asleep is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle and that deviations can be detrimental to sleep. the health. The most dangerous time was after midnight, probably because it can reduce the likelihood of seeing the morning light, resetting the body clock.” David Blanes, lead author of the study, explains. We learned from the study report that 3.6% of the participants developed cardiovascular disease within the week following the trial. The figures show that the infection was more significant in people who went to bed after midnight.

Inequality between men and women in the face of sleep

Contrary to what one might think at first glance, women’s and men’s bodies don’t react the same way depending on their time of day. asleep and their sleep time. Thus, in women, the risk of cardiovascular disease is most pronounced when going to bed before 10 pm and after 11 pm. In men, the risk is only greater if they go to bed before 10 pm. “There may be a difference between the sexes in the way the endocrine system responds to a disturbance in the circadian rhythm. But the age of study participants may be a confounding factor because the risk of cardiovascular disease in women increases after menopause, which means that it may not be There is a difference in the effectiveness of the association between women and men. Researchers comment.

