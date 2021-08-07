Phrases: the parties appoint the conciliator, the strike supports

The Regroupement des traversiers has already announced that 200 of its members will strike at the Quebec-Lives, Sorel-Tracy-Saint Ignace-de Loyola-Matan-Bay Como-Godbut crossings.

No further meeting was scheduled between the two parties between now and the withdrawal. Now the guild affiliated with CSNFederation of National Trade Unions , confirms that a conciliator has been appointed in the case. The first meeting will be held next Tuesday, August 10.

However, the strike continues and will take a significant step forward if the employer wishes to avoid it, the union warns. It will take something really tangible, until we come to an agreement with the strike if they want to cancel it. The ball is in their court , says Emilie Borgy Cote, a spokeswoman for Regroupement des traversiers.

According to the union party, discussions are currently faltering on several monetary issues, including wages, weekend bonuses or overtime.

Regroupement des traversiers represents 200 members who mainly occupy the positions of bridge and dock facilities, treasurer, seaman, marine keeper and welder.

STQ did not wish to comment or confirm the appointment of the adapter.

Another strike

the STQQuebec Ferry Company It was also learned this week that another syndicate will strike during the same period, August 14th and 15th. The strike was announced on Wednesday, and this time it affects the engineer and navigation officers at the Sorrell, Quebec, Lycelle-au-Coudres, Matane and Tadoussac crossings.

United Steelworkers confirms that the employees concerned have been denied salary increases since 2018. It regrets that the Treasury Board has not released any negotiating mandates yet.

In total, the five days of the strike were voted on by 97% of union members. The other three days have not yet been announced.