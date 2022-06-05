Pictures | Elizabeth II’s surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday to wave to the public on the final day of celebrations for her 70th birthday.

Dressed in green, the 96-year-old was absent from most of her platinum jubilee events and walked out with her heirs, Princes Charles and William, with their wives and children, before hearing the British anthem “God Save”. the Queen”.

The Queen greeted the crowd with a smile during this short apparition, before slowly returning to the palace.

Thousands thronged in front of the palace, at the end of a parade that ended four days of festivities, over the 70 years of Elizabeth II’s reign and ascending to the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, the unparalleled longevity of a British sovereign.

Some agitated people sang the national anthem in unison, aware of the king’s fragile health.