The 70th anniversary of the reign of Elizabeth II in Canada was also celebrated

(Ottawa) Canadians celebrated 70 years since the accession of Elizabeth II to the throne of the United Kingdom … and Canada in their own way.

A spokeswoman for Rideau Hall said the Governor General’s official residence has been the scene of several activities, including the creation of the Canadian Herald of the Jubilee coat of arms.

Governor-General Mary Simon was in London over the weekend to join the festivities.

In May, the Federal Heritage Secretary announced $2.14 million in funding for celebrations and community projects marking the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II.

About thirty activities are planned in Quebec.

The city of Toronto says it planted 70 large trees, an average of one for each year of Elizabeth II’s reign, in Rowntree Mills Park. Mayor John Tory and Ontario Governor Elizabeth Dodswill attended.

The head of the Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization in Ottawa, said his group celebrated the jubilee of what he described as “the heart of the Commonwealth”. About 300 people attended the party, which included a meal and a concert by the pipe band.

The British High Commissioner to Canada, Susanna Joshko, hosted a party at Earnscliffe Palace.

