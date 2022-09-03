piece | Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

entertainment

September 3, 2022
Tony Vaughn

From Monday to Thursday

10 p.m. EST



Elise Gilbolt brings us her cultural proposal straight from Métis-sur-Mer, as she was in the middle of filming Le temps d’unété.




On show this week


Monday 5 September
Bolay sisters
Mariana Maze
David Tibodo
Caroline Monet
Sam Sir

Tuesday 6 September
Katherine Ann Tobin
Alexander Barrett
Dominic Phils Amy
Melanie Demers
Mark Messier

Wednesday 7 September
Special STAT :
Susan Kleiman
Stefan Russo
Le Pascal Tremblay
Fabien of Thrones
Patrick Lab
Marie Andre Lab
Genevieve Schmidt
Samantha Vince
Norman Love
Virginia Ranger-Beauregard

Thursday 8 September
Lisa LeBlanc
Jean Sebastian Gerard
Michel DeRochers
Kristen Morency


