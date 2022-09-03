Women’s World Hockey Championship: Another final in Canada and the USA

Canada joined the United States in the Women’s World Hockey Championship final on Saturday in Denmark.

To do this, Maple Leaf defeated Switzerland 8 to 1.

This will be the 20th time in the 21 editions of the tournament that the two teams compete for the gold medal. Canada has won 11 times, including last year. However, the Americans had won the previous five finals.

Returning to the semi-final match against Switzerland, the Canadians racked up two wins in each of the first two games, as well as moving the ropes four times over the last period.

Kristen O’Neill, Jesse Eldridge, Brian Jenner, Sarah Feller, Mary Philip Pauline (twice), Sarah Norse, and Emily Clark are the ones who signed the brand. In addition, Feller, Sarah Potomac, and Ella Shelton provided assists.

Goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens’ schedule was not crowded and he only faced six shots. She was still conceding on Lara Christine’s goal, while Switzerland took advantage of Jocelyn Larroque’s presence in the dungeon. For her part, Saskia Maurer was bombarded with 56 discs.

Canada and the United States meet on Sunday in the final showdown for the tournament. A little earlier, Switzerland and the Czech Republic will compete for the bronze medal.