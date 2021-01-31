Pilots are playing with fire, but are victorious over the islanders

After letting the 2-0 lead over the New York Islands slip away, the Flyers managed to pull off a 3–2 win thanks to Scott Laffton’s goal in overtime Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Jacob Vorasik and Kevin Hayes hit the target in the first half to give the hosts the advantage.

The residents of the island responded midway through the second half, scoring two goals in around four minutes.

Jordan Eberle scored his third goal of the season. Then Scott Mayfield tied the score for the visitors.

Lawton broke the deadlock with his first goal in the campaign, scoring with the help of Shane Jostespier.

The pilots fired only 17 shots at Simon Varlamov. Meanwhile, Carter Hart faced 28 shots.

Vigneault passes a message to Konecny

Despite being one of the best goalscorers on the Philadelphia Flyers since the start of the season, Travis Konikney was knocked out by Alan Vigneault in the match against the Islanders. In fact, the Quebec coach is completely dissatisfied with the Ontario player’s job.

“I think that [Konecny] One of the first three attackers. “He has incredible potential and does great things like go on the net and score big for us,” said Vigneault in an interview reported by NHL.com.

«[Par contre] His 5v5 should be better in some ways. I had a good chat with him this morning, and I expect him to play right the next time he trains. “

In his absence, Quebec striker Samuel Morin will have the opportunity to play his first game of the season.

Konikni is the Flyers’ top scorer this season with James Van Rimsdick, who also scored five goals in eight matches. With eight points, Konikni is the third-best scorer for his team, behind Vorasik (10 points) and Van Rimsdek (9 points).