Immersive Experience at La Casa de Papel | Journalism

distance Weird things Which invited fans to visit Los Angeles to rebuild the streets of the small town of Hawkins before moving to the Upside Down, Netflix is ​​doing so once again with an immersive new experience, this time by recreating the world of Stealing money.

Money Heist: The Experience will already take place in several major cities around the world, with each location entitled to unique versions of the immersive experience enhanced by the presence of actors and the use of special effects. In any case, people will be invited to put on the now famous red suit from the Spanish series, put on Dali’s mask and then experience the coup of the century.

So far, only London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris have been chosen to host the event, but the exact location of the participants will be revealed shortly before the adventure begins.

The fifth season of Stealing money It will air in two phases on Netflix, the first on September 3 and the second on December 3. The Spanish creativity has established itself as the most popular foreign language-filmed series in the history of the American broadcaster.