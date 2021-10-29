Time change: More sleep for you soon

Thursday, October 28, 2021 3:24 p.m. – In a few days, Quebec City will return to Eastern Standard Time. On the night of November 6-7, we will have to turn back our clocks. At 2:00 AM, it will actually be 1:00 AM.

winter time

This is the moment when Quebec switches to Eastern Standard Time. On the first Sunday in November, Kickers must set the time backwards. During the night of November 6-7 at 2:00 AM, it will be officially 1:00 AM, so you’ll get an hour’s sleep. However, you will also lose 60 minutes of daylight in the late afternoon.

Possible effects

Effects on the human body cannot be neglected. Turning back the clock also affects our physical clock, although the effects are more pronounced during a spring shift. Some people have sleep or mood problems or lose the ability to focus. Dr. Mark Terrain believes that changing the time or even adopting daylight saving time would be a very bad idea.

“The scientific literature strongly opposes changes between standard time and DST and even more against the adoption of permanent DST,” explains Dr. Terrain. Leaders of several countries are considering canceling the time change, But the company has some challenges.

Good to know:

Time changes occur on the first Sunday in November and the second Sunday in March;

Canada has six time zones covering 4:30 hours;

Quebec will turn back the clock on the night of November 6-7, 2021.

