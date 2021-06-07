Play video games on the big screen at Kinepolis in Lomme

Friday 04 June 2021, Kinepolis blame shoot him new concept Kinepolis game: The privatization of a movie theater to playing video games on the big screen, Enter Friends and colleagues… he is Unprecedented gaming experience in complete comfort Kinpolis rooms.

Who among us has never dreamed of playing their favorite video game on the cinema screen and sharing this extraordinary moment with their loved ones? At Kinepolis Lomme, it’s now possible!

to special event or just It is a pleasure to meet friends, cinema he met Available to viewers privet room to Duration 2 h 20 (Installation and connection included), to A lump sum of 199 euros Regardless of the number of participants (up to 10 people). Reservation and carried out Up to 8 weeks in advance exclusively online (Certainly kinepolis fr / KinepolisPlay). The Players bring their own console (Consoles accepted: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One et Xbox Series), they wireless controllers, they Favorite video games and up to An extraordinary gaming experience.

The first players be conquered the left And the impressed Across Immersive experience on the big screen. successful launch And the Good prospects for the future.

Anne-Sophie Le Guader, Sales Director of Kinepolis France

“With Kinepolis PLAY, we are pleased to respond positively to our spectators’ desire to live an unprecedented video game experience on the big screen. Satisfying spectators by diversifying our show is our priority, and we look forward to welcoming the first players into the hall.”

The health measures Valid of course Valid during these private sessions : The Wearing a mask is mandatory from the age of 11 (It is highly recommended from the age of 6 years) necklace The whole experience and the Distancing rules must be observed.

Incredible immersive experience for living Just at Kinepolis de lom!



Source and photo: DR – © Kinepolis