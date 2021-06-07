World Hockey Championship: A timely victory for Gerard Gallant

After Canada’s victory in the World Hockey Championship that some have compared to a “miracle on ice,” coach Gerard Gallant is turning to the National Hockey League (NHL), where he hopes to find a new job.

After three matches – against Latvia, Germany and the United States – all of which ended in losses early in the tournament, the Maple Leaf representatives had virtually no leeway if they wished to continue their path.

The sequel is almost worthy of a movie: six wins in seven games and a gold medal.

“Personally it was great for me to be back behind the bench and to be able to win a gold medal with Team Canada, it’s even more special,” Gallant said in an interview with The Athletic published on Monday. Just a lot of fun.”

Good cards on hand

Now Gallant has a very strong case to make when interviewing teams for a new job. Four teams are currently looking for a new man to trust: Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken.

In addition to his most recent medal, Galant also has nine seasons of experience on the NHL team. He maintained a 270-216-4-51 record with the Jackitz, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

If he’s already met some of the teams, his time in Las Vegas might catch the attention of Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. In fact, he led the expansion team to the Stanley Cup Final by rallying a group of players from all walks of life toward one goal.

“Obviously, it’s been 16 months [depuis le congédiement à Las Vegas], He said. I am waiting for the next opportunity and hope it will come soon. I don’t know what it will be. I have talks with some teams and I hope something will happen.”

