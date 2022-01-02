postcard | Where there is no COVID-19 (Part III)

(Sunrise) Canadian players faced all the misery in the world to send a team out onto the ice on Saturday at Sunrise.

Richard Lappie

Journalism

But moreover, they had to land in a yard where almost all the staff walked without a mask, and when they had a mask, the mask was worn very casually, often around the neck.

Welcome to Florida.

It’s still amazing: The NHL is a company that exists for many reasons, starting with making money. The idea is to play games as usual and not let COVID-19 defeat the schedule.

But right now, we’re sending players to work in environments that aren’t very safe. Like Panthers Square at sunrise.

To give you an idea, as of December 30, Florida has broken the record for COVID-19 cases, with nearly 76,000 new cases during the day. The day before, we were in … 58,000 cases.

But this should not surprise anyone. Here, COVID-19 has become a way of life; Restaurants are open but half functioning due to lack of staff. That day we caught a boss complaining about understaffing at his work…while he was accepting all clients without a mask.

In this world is dumped Canadian, who is already in poor condition.

We’ll say it again: we’re lucky to have nice weather.