The trio Legault-Dubé-Arruda rated it Tuesday

The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, 1 p.m., accompanied by the Minister of Health, Christian Duby, and the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda.

The trio must assess the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county, where the number of cases has been on the rise for a few weeks.

This is the first press conference for the three men since the start of summer vacation.

The Minister of Health, Christian Duby, recently increased calls for vaccination to prevent the epidemiological situation from deteriorating too quickly.

On Friday, he also published a message on social media, stressing that achieving collective immunity has become more difficult.

We thought, for some time, that it would be possible to achieve herd immunity by vaccination. “But the transformations of the virus always push that hope further back,” he wrote in particular on his Facebook page.

As of Monday, Quebec had 530 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

However, it is the numbers observed in hospitals and intensive care patients that are of concern as an additional 11 people were hospitalized and another eight ended up in intensive care.