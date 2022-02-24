Prince Harry files a complaint against a major press group

(Los Angeles) Prince Harry has launched legal action against one of Britain’s largest press groups, AFP learned Wednesday from a spokesperson for the royal couple now residing in California.

This spokesperson did not provide any additional details, but British media reports that the complaint targets the Associated Newspapers group, which specifically publishes the tabloid. daily Mail.

Prince Harry accuses the newspaper mail on sunday (Sunday edition of daily Mail) defamed him in an article alleging that he tried to keep his police protection request confidential while in the UK.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle live in North Los Angeles. They decided to step back from the royal family in 2019, which mechanically deprived them of the right to police protection at the expense of the British taxpayer.

Harry offered to cover these costs while in the UK and is now challenging the Home Office’s refusal in court.

The police security service was reportedly “not available with private funding”.

The American couple recently filed a complaint against several publications for violating the family’s privacy.

Last December, Meghan Markle won her case against the tabloid, which was convicted for publishing a letter she had written to her father. She then celebrated her “victory” over the “cruel” and false sensational press, she said.