Privacy Policy | Journalism

La Presse collects information about you in order to better target the ads we provide to third parties, in order to fund our activities and provide you with high-quality content, without compromising your privacy.

Protecting your privacy is important to La Presse Inc. (” Journalism »,« we This is to inform you of our practices so that you can know what you agree with when you interact with a La Presse employee, representative or sub-contractor, whether you visit our website. https://www.lapresse.ca (” Site “), Whether you use one of our applications (La Presse or La Presse + mobile app) or you are conducting a transaction with us personally, over the phone, or through our website or one of our applications (collectively referred to as” Services »).

More specifically, the purpose of this Privacy Policy (” Policy “) Is to inform you about our privacy practices and to protect our personal information, including how we collect you, use and disclose personal information ».

Please read this policy carefully. By providing us with your personal information, registering or using services, you agree to our collection, use and disclosure of your personal information as described in this policy, which may be amended from time to time. That is why we invite you to review your content regularly.

This policy has been incorporated into and subject to our other applicable terms and conditions, such as the terms of use of our services. In this policy, terms that begin with a capital letter, without being defined in it, have the meaning given to them under the conditions mentioned above.