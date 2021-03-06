Privacy Policy | Journalism

La Presse collects information about you in order to better target the ads we provide to third parties, in order to fund our activities and provide you with high-quality content, without compromising your privacy.
Protecting your privacy is important to La Presse Inc. (” Journalism »,« we This is to inform you of our practices so that you can know what you agree with when you interact with a La Presse employee, representative or sub-contractor, whether you visit our website. https://www.lapresse.ca (” Site “), Whether you use one of our applications (La Presse or La Presse + mobile app) or you are conducting a transaction with us personally, over the phone, or through our website or one of our applications (collectively referred to as” Services »).
More specifically, the purpose of this Privacy Policy (” Policy “) Is to inform you about our privacy practices and to protect our personal information, including how we collect you, use and disclose personal information ».
Please read this policy carefully. By providing us with your personal information, registering or using services, you agree to our collection, use and disclosure of your personal information as described in this policy, which may be amended from time to time. That is why we invite you to review your content regularly.
This policy has been incorporated into and subject to our other applicable terms and conditions, such as the terms of use of our services. In this policy, terms that begin with a capital letter, without being defined in it, have the meaning given to them under the conditions mentioned above.
To the extent possible, although we try to avoid sharing your personal information with third parties, we have outlined below the situations in which such sharing may take place.
Primarily, we share your information with our service providers.
This is because we rely on third-party service providers to perform various services on our behalf, such as payment, networking, marketing, analytics, hosting, and data storage. Please find below a non-exhaustive list of third-party service providers who may process your personal information (with links to their privacy policies):
If we provide your personal information to third-party service providers, we take reasonable steps to ensure that the rules stipulated in this policy are respected and that these third parties provide adequate guarantees regarding the implementation of appropriate security measures. And that your personal information is only used for the purposes for which it was provided. When our service providers do not need your personal information for these limited purposes, we ask them to destroy that data. In certain circumstances, we may allow our service providers to keep aggregate, anonymous, or statistical data that does not identify you. We do not allow third-party service providers to disclose your personal information to unauthorized third parties or use them for their marketing purposes.
In addition, we may use and disclose your personal information when we believe such use or disclosure is authorized, necessary or appropriate:
Under applicable law, including laws outside your country of residence;
To comply with legal process;
To respond to requests from public and governmental authorities, including public and governmental authorities outside your country of residence;
To protect our business or the business of our affiliates or subsidiaries;
To protect our rights, privacy, safety, and property, or that of our affiliates, you, or others; And the
To enable us to keep track of available treatments or limit the damages we may suffer.
In addition, we may transfer your personal information and other data to a third party in the event of a reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or assignment of all or part of our business, our trademarks, our affiliates, subsidiaries, or others. .