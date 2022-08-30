Private Jets: Beyond the Controversy, What Does the Science Say?

Reducing the number of flights, returning to propellers, synthetic fuels…solutions exist to reduce CO2 emissions 2 Business aviation. Private jets are a very polluting mode of transportation. Their organization is discussed. © KEVIN DIETSCH / Getty Images via AFP

L ‘The summer of 2022 marked a turning point in the concept of private jets, in particular thanks to Bernard’s plane Instagram account, which publishes the offset of business equipment and its estimated carbon footprint. In the National Assembly as well as in the government, voices have been raised to regulate private jets, while others are calling for their outright ban.

“Private aircraft contribute in a microscopic way to global emissions, and even if we shut down all private jets, it would have little effect,” stresses Francois-Marie Brion, a researcher at the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences. Indeed, aviation bears the heavy burden of any measure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. 2 : If they are taken singly, nothing is enough, but together they …



