Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen, two ‘NHL ready’ according to JF Houle

I don’t know about you, but I had the great pleasure of following Laval’s Rocket during their impressive qualifying run last season. Jean-François Houle’s men were somewhat surprised by going into the conference final, where they were eventually beaten by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Rocket’s final season brought the roster back to solid ground this year and credit must be given to Holly, who did a thrilling job behind the bench in his first season with the club.

The team has been winning on a fairly consistent basis…but if there’s anything more important than that, it’s the fact that the youngsters have developed adequately as well.

A side that has been criticized a lot by the team’s coaches in recent years.

We’ve seen players playing games in the NHL (Pezzetta, Belzile, Dauphin, RHP, Ylönen, etc.) due to the many injuries that the top club’s players have had and they have done a good job under the circumstances. Some even finished the season in Montreal…

Many positive points from last season are kept and noteworthy are the performances of both Rafael Harvey Benard and Jesse Yellonen. Both players had great seasons at Laval last year, gained confidence and now look ready to make the jump to the National Hockey League.

at least, This is what their coach believeswho also confided in Mitch Gallo about his young defenders in TSN 690:

“Kayden Gaul is a good leader, he has a good head on his shoulders. He is really a professional” – Jean Francois Hall → https://t.co/CeO4U3Cn7T – Behind the scenes (DLCoulisses) August 29, 2022

The question to ask is whether they will have a real chance of breaking into the squad at the start of the season.

Because you know, Canadian Strikers has a ton. Alex Burroughs rightly said yesterday that there are at least 17 forwards who are in good health, and have a chance to start the year in Montreal..

17! In fact, people in the block …

Harvey-Pinard and Ylönen have the tools to hack while continuing to develop in the NHL… but, Is there really room for them now?

This is the talk of the hour.

Many of

Duels as we like them.

Canada vs. The United States is in first placehttps://t.co/XjM7CK88Nn —RDS (RDSca) August 30 2022

Has Kent Hughes finished shopping?

– In fact.

It’s hard to blame Baker Mayfield here, he’s been replaced by a quarterback accused of multiple sexual misconduct… https://t.co/C2KqhcBYOE Curveball August 30 2022

– I like the name and Trademarks from the team. Encourage!

Presenting the power of Montreal ⚜️ Let’s warmly welcome Montreal ⚜️https://t.co/XvNptQRK8K pic.twitter.com/acLXpdWD2e —PHF (@PHF) August 30 2022

– leaked PGA losses.