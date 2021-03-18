PS5: Amazing new VR consoles revealed

Sony has been talking about it for quite some time, and here’s the thing officially: the company has been able to reveal its new consoles for PSVR on the next generation, as much as it says they have amazing looks, and are especially futuristic!

Virtual reality appears to be of interest Sony more and more. It has to be said that the success of devices like the Oculus Quest II is interesting, and the success of PS VR on the PS4 propels the Japanese company to continue in the field. A while ago We’ve been talking about a patent filed by Sony that lets you play in virtual reality with a banana, And the Now we really find out what the next generation PS VR consoles will look like, i.e. the PS5. As much as we say that in terms of design, those who like originality and a little futuristic side are unlikely to be disappointed … even if one can ask a few questions about the practical side of this double stupidity.

beautiful is not it? In the accompanying article for these photos at PlayStation Blog, We can also figure that out These new controllers will greatly restore the sensations that the dual feel brings, namely haptic controls and high-precision vibrations, only to bring more immersion during virtual reality experiences.. We also learn that these controllers will benefit from finger detection without touching it: In other words, it should offer players more enjoyable and natural movements. We won’t know more at the moment, but one thing is for sure: this design will not leave you indifferent!