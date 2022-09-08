PS5 firmware update adds support for 1440p and folders

A new firmware update is available to all PlayStation 5 owners around the world. This is the latest major system firmware update, following the beta testing period. The main addition to the new PS5 software is support for 1440p resolution. Also included is Game List, Sony’s version of Folder on PS4. A blog from PlayStation SVP for Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino detailed the changes coming with the new update.

As mentioned, 1440p HDMI video is the main plus. “1440p” means the resolution of the screen with a vertical dimension of 1440 pixels. The most popular 1440p resolution is the 2560 x 1440 (16:9) aspect ratio. 1440p isn’t as common on TVs, but it’s common for computer monitors midway between 1080p (1920 x 1080) and the more demanding 4K (3840 x 2160). Now the PS5, which was previously only capable of 1080p and 4K detection, supports it as well. However, there is one caveat: Using 1440p disables VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, which only works in 1080p and 4K resolutions. VRR is often used in games and on displays that support it to eliminate screen tearing by syncing Display refresh rate with game frame rate.

Check out a video promoting the PS5 firmware update below, along with a helpful visual reference of the area difference between the three resolutions.

However, there is more in the package than 1440p. The PS5 firmware update includes the most requested Game List feature. Game listings appear on the Your Collection tab in your PS5 game library. Simply select “Create Games List” and choose up to 100 games to add to each list. You can have up to 15 players. Games can also be added to multiple game lists. The feature should allow for better organization and sorting of PS5 owners’ game libraries.

Some additional features and social convenience are also included in the PS5 firmware update. Players can now quickly compare 3D and stereo audio on a single screen to select the presets they prefer. The “Activity” system in the PS5 menu will also make it easier to resume an activity in progress. You can now also request a screen share from a group member, as well as receive notifications when a group member plays a game that you can join directly. The PS5 now supports things like running YouTube search via voice commands (in English).

For PS App users, the update adds the ability to run a PS5 Remote Play session directly through the app. However, this feature requires the PS app and separate PS Remote Play app to be installed on the device.

The latest firmware update for PS5 is now available worldwide. PS5 owners can access the update through their systems.