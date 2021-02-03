PS5 update: Firmware 20.02-02.50.00 available, At least one big issue fixed

The PS5 still struggles to find its way into all the shanties, due to lack of inventory, however 4.5 million copies have already been officially sold. At the same time, Sony interactive entertainment Charred for Stage the Firmware From his deviceAnd while awaiting clearer developments, some issues are being fixed with Version 20.02-02.50.00 released today.

It weighs as usual 868MB, however Change More talkative than usual, because he mentions Resolves an issue where the PS4 version was sometimes installed on the device Even after choosingNext generation upgrade.

Sometimes, the PS4 version of the game was installed from the PS4 game disc even after the PS4 game disc version was upgraded to the PS5 version.

System performance improvement.

It’s not much, but it’s always demanding, especially installing Firmware Required to take advantage of online features. PS5 is not available for purchase due to lack of stock, Unlike its games and accessories.