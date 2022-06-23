Public danger with his mountain bike on the roof of the car

Why buy a trailer when we can put our ATV on the roof of our minivan?

A 29-year-old man from Ottawa learned the hard way that he would be better off investing in a trailer.

Early on Wednesday morning, public security officers at the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais were surprised when they saw a Mazda3 pass in front of them with… an ATV strapped to the roof.

Police quickly intercepted the driver, who had just made a turn on Interstate 50, in the direction of Gatineau.

According to the authorities, the driver of the car arrived from Val-de-Bois and intended to go to Gatineau with his (extremely) unusual cargo, a journey of about sixty kilometres.

“Unfortunately for the driver, his driver’s license has been suspended due to numerous unpaid fines, not to mention the unconventional and unusual method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle,” said Sergeant Martin Fornell, from the police door.

Indeed, the ATV enthusiast had his car strapped to the roof of the car using a single harness.

According to the authorities, the weight of the ATV was so great that all of the car’s shock absorbers “crushed”, making the ride almost impossible.

The car, which was not owned by the driver, was held for 30 days. A statement of violation of $494 for driving a vehicle with a suspended license will also be submitted.

The car owner will also get a $494 fine for leaving his car with someone who does not have a valid driver’s license.

Other findings can eventually be issued in this file, notably for the neglect of ATV insurance.