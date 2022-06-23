Maverick Burke took charge of the Bulldog in the first period

Maverick Burke scored a goal and set up with Xavier Borgolt’s skill, both on the power of play, and the Shawinigan Cataracts took a 2-1 lead over the Hamilton Bulldogs after 20 minutes of play in the Memorial Cup.

Cataractes got into hot water early in the game, giving Bulldogs a double game. Lou-Félix Denis and Zachary Massicotte were knocked out in just 23 seconds.

The bulldog didn’t ask for much. Mason McTavish fired a perfect one-time shot that gave goalkeeper Antoine Colombi no chance.

The Ontario champions dominated the start of the match, until their indiscipline opened the door to the waterfall. Maverick Burke falsified the shot and saw his teammate Xavier Borgolt forgotten to the right of goalkeeper Marco Costantini, who did not have time to respond.

With an equal score of 1-1 in the middle of the first period, Falls in turn earned a double numerical advantage. Captain Burke, used on point, fired a cannonball into the layup to make it 2-1, just two seconds into the force game.

