Quickly address the shortage of medicines and medical supplies

>> Ho Chi Minh City ensures an adequate supply of medicines for patients





At Can Tho South University Hospital in the Mekong Delta. Photo: VNA / CVN



The government office and leaders of ministries and sectors discussed and assessed the situation, causes, lessons learned and solutions for the prevention and control of COVID-19. In particular, they discussed mechanisms, policies, solutions and ways to deal with the shortage of medicines and medical supplies in medical institutions, and the issue of medical human resources.

Based on reports and discussions from ministries, sectors and members of the permanent government office, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed to continue updating the information, summarizing the situation of shortage of medicines and medical supplies, and resolving the issue of medical human resources.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, which contributes to recovery and rapid and sustainable social and economic development. However, the COVID-19 epidemic has begun to develop in some countries with the risk of returning. Therefore, it is necessary for Vietnam to continue to take epidemic prevention and control measures and accelerate vaccination. Dengue fever, monkeypox and other diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes … still occur and complicate the situation. Therefore, it is necessary to mobilize medicines, equipment, medical supplies and human resources for epidemic prevention and control and for medical examination of personnel.

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Health to review the mechanisms, policies and regulations related to the purchase of medicines, equipment and medical supplies, and to coordinate with the ministries and sectors concerned in managing these areas. The Ministries of Health, Justice, and Interior shall review the regulations related to organization, devices and human resources in the health sector.

Finally, he requested a reassessment of the human resource imbalance between localities, between levels, for appropriate mutual assistance; Have a plan to mobilize enough people to meet the medical examination and treatment needs of the population.



VNA / CVN