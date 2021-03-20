sport

Connor McDavid can join a very exclusive club

March 20, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Connor MacDavid is facing another great season singles out. The 24-year-old Edmonton Oilers striker currently tops the NHL with 58 points in 33 games. He is also second in league scoring with 20 goals, one goal behind Austin Matthews of Toronto Maple Leaves.

In an article published by Jason Gregor, a radio host in Edmonton, it was suggested that MacDavid might enter a very exclusive club. He could become the seventh player since the 1967 expansion to win the Art Ross and Maurice Richard awards that same year. He will also be the first to achieve this feat since Alexander Ovechkin in 2007-2008.

Players on the list are not outsiders:

Phil Esposito (four times with the Boston Bruins)

Jay LaFleur (once with the Montreal Canadiens)

Wayne Gretsky (five times with Edmonton Oilers)

Mario Lemieux (three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins)

– Garum Aignela (Once Upon a Time with a Calgary Flame)

Alexander Ovechkin (once with Washington Capitals)

Other than Austin Matthews, the other major threats to MacDavid in the tournament scoring race are Montreal Canadiens ‘Tyler Toffoli (18 goals) and Oilers’ fellow captain Leon Dracitel (17).

The race for the Art-Ross has got to be a little less enthusiastic. Draisaitl is the closest chase, nine points clear.

What McDavid does is truly exceptional. He scores more than one point in every five-on-five match (35 points in 33 games) and the Oilers tied the Toronto Maple Leaves atop the Northern Division.

