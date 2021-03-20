Connor McDavid can join a very exclusive club

Connor MacDavid is facing another great season singles out. The 24-year-old Edmonton Oilers striker currently tops the NHL with 58 points in 33 games. He is also second in league scoring with 20 goals, one goal behind Austin Matthews of Toronto Maple Leaves.

In an article published by Jason Gregor, a radio host in Edmonton, it was suggested that MacDavid might enter a very exclusive club. He could become the seventh player since the 1967 expansion to win the Art Ross and Maurice Richard awards that same year. He will also be the first to achieve this feat since Alexander Ovechkin in 2007-2008.

Players on the list are not outsiders:

Phil Esposito (four times with the Boston Bruins)

Jay LaFleur (once with the Montreal Canadiens)

Wayne Gretsky (five times with Edmonton Oilers)

Mario Lemieux (three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins)

– Garum Aignela (Once Upon a Time with a Calgary Flame)

Alexander Ovechkin (once with Washington Capitals)

Esposito, LaFleur, Gritsky, Limio, Ignela, Ovechkin…. Can McDavid join this elite group?

Other than Austin Matthews, the other major threats to MacDavid in the tournament scoring race are Montreal Canadiens ‘Tyler Toffoli (18 goals) and Oilers’ fellow captain Leon Dracitel (17).

The race for the Art-Ross has got to be a little less enthusiastic. Draisaitl is the closest chase, nine points clear.

What McDavid does is truly exceptional. He scores more than one point in every five-on-five match (35 points in 33 games) and the Oilers tied the Toronto Maple Leaves atop the Northern Division.

– Very interesting report by Stefan Torkott on the current situation in the AAA Quebec Midget Hockey League.

The leaders of the AAA Midget League met Thursday with representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports to find a solution in hopes of introducing a season by the end of May.

– The monthly return on this deal.

Since the Pacioretty trade – Tatar has 136 points, Pacioretty has 134 points. Nick Suzuki has 59 points, and Norlender plays in the first four minutes as a SHL rookie. The best is yet to come for the Hab, but the trade looks a little better in Vegas today than it did a year ago.

The journalism alumni and my friend and colleagues deservedly appreciate #NHLJets Reboot and video director Janice Labosier is an excellent role model for women wanting to start a career in the sports world.

Misinformation this afternoon opens the door for discussion of the Tyson Barry case.

The Oilers haven't discussed a contract extension with Tyson Barrie yet, but when they do, it would be wise for him to adjust his expectations, despite the fact that he's enjoying a career year.

