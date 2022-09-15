Putin denounces efforts to create a ‘unipolar world’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denounced Western attempts to create a “unipolar world” during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan, praising Beijing’s “balanced position” toward Ukraine.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken a completely ugly and completely unacceptable form,” Putin told Xi in Samarkand in an interview, the first between the two men since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine at the end of February. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends regarding the Ukrainian crisis,” said Putin, whose country is under heavy Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

“We understand your questions and concerns. We will explain in detail our position on this issue,” Mr. Putin added, without giving further details.

Beijing neither supported nor criticized the Russian invasion, while repeatedly expressing support for Moscow in the face of Western sanctions.

During the interview, Putin renewed Moscow’s support for Beijing over Taiwan, where visits by US officials in recent weeks have angered China.

“We condemn the US provocation,” Putin said, stressing that Moscow adheres to the “one China” principle, which wants Taiwan to be an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

“I am convinced that our meeting today will give an additional impetus to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and China,” Putin added.

The meeting between gentlemen. Xi and Putin come at a time when their two countries are facing severe diplomatic tensions with the United States.

In this context, Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly shown their cooperation in recent weeks, for example by participating in joint military exercises.