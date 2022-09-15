A competitor to Google and Microsoft

On the occasion of Canva Create, the popular free graphics platform has introduced a set of creation tools called Canva Visual Suite. A suite of online tools that compete directly with the suites from Google and Microsoft.

The world of work has undergone profound changes since the crisis COVID-19. Remote work is becoming more and more democratic, whether it is full-time or alternating with face-to-face work, and professional exchange is becoming more and more visible. This does not take into account globalization, which means that exchanges and partnerships are increasingly taking place both physically and remotely, whether by video conferencing or through collaborative tools using the cloud. Therefore, visual communication becomes essential for businesses, and can go I got hit! The popular graphic design platform – which allows you to create presentations, posters, biographies and many other things – already has a loyal following since then, unlike Photo shopand InDesign and other Affinty Publishers, it makes creating, editing, and sharing designs incredibly easy, even for those who are far from graphic design experts. It is available to everyone, from simple hobbyists to students, through self-employed entrepreneurs, associations and even business users. Even his mastery has become a real skill that is evaluated on his resume, in the same way as mastering wings Adobe or Microsoft. In addition, it can be used very well for free, even if a paid subscription adds many functionalities and graphic options.

By digitizing the work, Canva intends to go beyond the realm of visual communication and target larger companies. That’s why he announced during the event CanvaCreate In Sydney, a new range of work products. It will, called Canva Visual Worksuite, provide alternatives to some of the products presented later Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other services such as Squarespace and Miro, while introducing new features to existing Canva tools. “With the launch of the new Visual Workgroup, we are bringing simple design products to the workplace to empower every employee, in every organization and on every device,” Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva, said, In a press release. Canva’s new offering includes:

Canva Docs, an interactive document creation tool to rival Google Docs,

Canva Websites, Website Builder,

Canva Whiteboards, a whiteboard creation tool for collaborative meetings,

Canva presentations, which are a lot like files Power pointAnd the

Canva Video, which allows you to create and customize videos,

Canva Print, for all your print creations (postcard, calendar, T-shirt, etc.).

© Canva

Canva Visual Suite: Tools for Digital Collaboration

Canva Docs aims to be a direct competitor to The Google the documents. Helps make your typical text-based documents more interactive with a library of over 100 million Canva design assets that can be included in a document. It can be used collaboratively on desktop and mobile, allowing team members to work together in real time and leave feedback. For those who would like more control, the user can choose who is allowed to view, comment on, or edit the document. Canva Insights tracks document interactions and modifications.

Canva Whiteboards is the whiteboard tool for collaborative meetings and brainstorming sessions. It combines Canva’s creative features, such as sticky notes, images, and dynamic writing, with a virtual pin board. Quick Flow makes it easy to create graphs and flowcharts, and the user can use a synchronous timer to better organize the exchange. Along the same lines, Canva Presentations focuses on creating visuals for oral presentations, with more than 850 million templates, such as presentations, questions and answers, financial reports, team meetings, workshops, and many other things.

© Canva

Canva Visual Suite: More Advanced Creation Tools

Canva Webs make it easy to build websites without any special skills required – which may appeal to Winx and Squarespace users. The tool offers hundreds of website templates suitable for any type of device – mobile or desktop. The user can choose a free domain name offered by Canva, import their own or purchase one directly. He can also choose to add protection to the site with a password, in order to restrict access. Finally, Design Insights analysis feature allows the creator to learn basic data such as views, traffic, and engagement on the site. Moreover, the data visualization tool transforms the data into interactive visualizations after it has been acquired by Flourish.

© Canva

Canva is also improving some of its already existing services. So, one-click background removal is coming to Canva Video – a feature that was already available for photos with a paid subscription. The company is also developing a printing service, allowing all users to print and receive over 35 products at home. Taking the opportunity to make a gesture for the environment, she pledges to plant a tree for every print request submitted, as part of her One Print, One Tree reforestation program. So far, more than 2.4 million trees have been planted, and another 5 million trees will be planted by the end of the year, she said in a press release. In short, a series of tools looks promising, and above all accessible to as many people as possible.