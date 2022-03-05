Putin says Ukraine belongs to Russia

Ukraine’s independence is a mistake for Vladimir Putin, who really considers Ukraine to be just a region of Russia.

“In Putin’s head, at least if we want to believe his writings as well as his speeches, Ukraine is Russia, they are the same people in his eyes. Jonathan Paquin, professor of political science at Laval University, explained in an interview Friday on LCN waves, that Ukraine’s independence, which was Acquiring it in 1991, it was a historical mistake from Vladimir Putin’s point of view.

In his words, President Putin is not “deceiving”, rather, he is very determined. He wants to take over a large part of the area, and maybe even the entire area, if he can. I don’t think he will return. I don’t think he would agree to lower his demands in the course of negotiations,” said Mr. Paquin, who believes the conflict risks stalling and dragging on for weeks, even months.

It is also possible to compare with Chechnya, which Russia fought in the 1990s for its independence. Then Russia eliminated this federal state.

“[Vladimir Poutine] I prefer a destroyed Ukraine to a Ukraine that is ruled by a government that does not share its view and wants to join NATO and the European Union,” Jonathan Paquin finally concluded.