Q&A with the Mayor of El Dundee River

Editor’s noteMunicipal elections in May brought winds of change to many New Brunswick communities. Over the next few weeks, l’Acadie Nouvelle will publish a series of texts in which those who lead our societies reveal themselves somewhat, in order to get to know them better. Today, the Mayor of the River El Dundee, Restigoch, Mario Pelletier.

One of your best vacation memories?

For my family, camping in the wilderness with a good campfire with my wife and two kids is definitely a pleasure. What a joy to see their smile!

Your ideal destination to go on a trip?

For me, the city to discover is definitely Quebec. Old Quebec is a wonderful place.

Your favorite TV show?

Several, but my favorite is America Got Talent. We can discover many talents around the world and great life stories.

Your favorite style of music?

For me, music is part of my relaxation. I listen to all kinds of music. But I have a soft spot for Akkadian music.

Are you the living room sports type, if so, what sports do you follow and which team are you a fan of?

Hockey, Canadian and American football, baseball, basketball and soccer. My favorite teams are the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New England Patriots (American football).

Your favorite meal and your favorite meal?

Chicken, whether on the barbecue or in the oven with spices.

The best and most watched movie?

Action movies, James Bond classics, Agent 007.

What is the best gift you have ever received?

My greatest gift is my family, my wife and my two children.

Something people will be surprised to learn about you?

I am a person with a lot of empathy for others.

What was your first job and which job did you hold the longest?

My first job was when I was 15 years old. I was at the time a sales representative for auto parts (Gharbia Tyre). The person I’ve kept the longest with is the mental health director of the Vitalité Health Network.

Are you more of a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and why?

Neither. I am happy with the emails and texts.

The biggest obstacle you managed to overcome?

For me, I see this as quite a challenge, it is the closing of our school in our school

society without the consent of our citizens. We were able to keep our school together after so many months of battle, and this will be etched in my memory forever.

Are you a native of the area, if not where and what brought you here?

Yes, she is native to the area, and has lived in Dundee for the past 40 years

What made you take the leap into municipal politics?

I have always been involved in my community and politics from an early age.

Before introducing yourself, have you ever participated in your municipality?

Yes, very involved. I have been part of many organizations, committees and community activities. I was President of DSL, President of the Board of Education, President of School Boards of Canada, Vice President of Federation of Educational Councils at NB, Member of Our Radio (CIMS), and volunteer at Acadia Games. By the way, I did my first Acadian Games in Moncton in 1979.

What are the main assets of your municipality?

Our greatest assets are our citizens, our employees, our volunteers, our community organizations, our trails, our water park and recreation.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

For me, the challenges that we will have to face in the coming years are climate change, retaining our youth in our society and our environment.

What are your priorities for this state, what do you want to achieve?

My priorities are certainly economic development, adding entrepreneurs to our industrial complex, and improving our infrastructure. But the project closest to my heart in particular is the multifunctional community and cultural centre.

If you could be the mayor of another municipality in New Brunswick or in Canada, where would you choose?

I will keep the same, because I have the most beautiful municipality in the region of New Brunswick and even in Canada, I have wonderful citizens.