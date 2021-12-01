Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: What were the first smartphones to be equipped with the new high-end SoC?

By unveiling its new generation of high-end processors, Qualcomm is officially launching the manufacturer’s advertising ball. Who will have the privilege this year to introduce the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

Like every end of the year, Qualcomm unveils its new high-end processor that should prepare display models for smartphone manufacturers. This year, there has been a slight change in the name since the US company abandoned the codename and now prefers to use the term “generation”. What hasn’t changed, however, is the race for the first factory to integrate the newly announced new chip. And on the sidelines of the announcement, four of them have already announced themselves.

At the end of 2021, Xiaomi’s first offer will not be to introduce the new SoC on its next flagship phone, the Xiaomi 12. Instead, a “new” competitor none other than Motorola should introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on its site Moto Edge X30. The form to be submitted on December 9, with a technical sheet of Stronger. We are talking about an OLED panel that has been updated to 144Hz, a 60MP front image sensor plus main and ultra-wide angle modules of 50MP each. A nice twist for the Edge 20 Pro in perspective, which could bolster the company’s resolve to get back to the high-end segment. Xiaomi will follow in Motorola’s footsteps, with a presentation of the Xiaomi 12 on December 12. Although Lei Jun, CEO of the Chinese company, claims that his smartphone will be the first to include the new Snapdragon, we have seen that this may not be the case. Unless the smartphone is released well before Motorola is released, which could make the Xiaomi 12 the first model to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in commerce. This next flagship will choose a panel at 120Hz, a 120W load or align 3 image units of 50MP. See also According to a study | Sharks confuse surfers with their prey

In December, Realme will officially present the GT 2 Pro, its first real spearhead which will obviously be equipped with the new Qualcomm platform. And for this first high-end smartphone, Realme should deliver a big hit. Rumors talk about an updated 120Hz Amoled display, 125W load, 32MP front sensor or 50MP main unit with optical stabilizer. The phone should also be released before the end of the year, which can be quite busy.

Finally, Oppo has indicated its intention to launch the Find X4 Pro by the first third of 2022. Oppo’s annual flagship could see the light of day around March, as was the case with the previous two generations. A smartphone that can offer fast charging at 80W, a main unit and an ultra-wide angle of 50MP, as well as a 13MP telephoto lens. It is clear that these four players will not be the only ones who have unveiled their new spearheads equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. OnePlus and the possible 10 Pro could launch, as well as smartphones iQOO (Vivo brand), Nubia and even ZTE with the future version of its hub. . As for Samsung and the upcoming S22 range, nothing has been confirmed. The South Korean company could once again offer the Snapdragon in a select group of markets – which does not include France – and offer its other customers smartphones powered by Exynos.