Android 13 update won’t arrive until 2023

While there is only one smartphone under its belt to update to Android 13, it appears that the English manufacturer has decided to wait until next year before rolling out the update to its devices.

It’s been several days now Google has released the new version of its Android 13 operating system On its Pixel smartphones, it is now expected to roll out to devices from several other manufacturers over the coming weeks. Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Sony, Xiaomi, Asus and other companies are planning to roll out the update. Later this year “, but Other manufacturers like none chose to wait until next year.

Indeed, in a press release, the new English manufacturer announced “ We are constantly working on improving the experience of Phone 1 users. To achieve this, OS updates will be available for download regularly. As for Android 13, it will be launched for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before its release, we want to modify Software Update on Nothing devices. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any additional information. “.

Android 13 won’t arrive until next year on Nothing Phone 1

In a tweet, CEO Karl Bey made no clear that a beta version of Android 13 would be available for Android 13 users. phone 1 From the end of the year, but The stable update won’t be released until early next year. It seems that nothing does not want to rush to update their smartphone as quickly as possible, Because it may affect the user experience.

Smartphone owners who wanted to quickly benefit from the new version of the operating system You have reason to be disappointedAnd this news comes a few days after we became aware of it Smartphone screen brightness is currently limited. We hope that by next year, nothing will publish many updates that will improve the experience, but above all More customization options for the Glyph system on the back of the phone.