Quarantine ends July 5 for fully vaccinated travelers للمسافرين

Ottawa has announced that fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country starting July 5.

These travelers also will not have to take a screening test on Day 8 upon arrival, but pre-departure and on-arrival testing remains mandatory.

Information regarding health status and vaccination history must be completed through the ArriveCAN app before they arrive at the Canadian border.

In the press, François Legault said he supports reopening the borders for people who have been vaccinated with two doses.

In addition, Ottawa is extending the ban on direct flights with India until July 21, but has ended the ban with Pakistan as of today.

Non-essential travel for aliens arriving in Canada will also remain prohibited until further notice.

