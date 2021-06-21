“We’ve got to forget it” – Corey Perry

Corey Berry dictated the game in the back of the territory, especially in the first period. Despite his 36 years, he has remained very active in pre-screening alongside Eric Stahl and Joel Jeremiah. If he says he’s happy with his team’s efforts, it’s clear that Perry didn’t like the end result. But he remained calm after that first setback in five additional games with the team in the playoffs.

“You have to forget about it. We have to take the positive elements and keep working in that direction. I loved the way we played from the start of the match. It was our game, we were fast, we were quick to get a disc. If we keep going the same way, we will continue to destabilize them.” .”

– Corey Berry

A sensitive topic after the meeting was the work of the judges, Chris Lee and Dan O’Rourke. Corey Berry probably gave the best answer without answering it. I can say nothing. Paul Byron, he developed his thinking a little more.

“It is not in our control, there is nothing we can do about it. The referees see what they see. We keep working, we keep playing. I think we played a better game than we did in the last game.”

– Paul Byron

Joel Edmondson said he knew the Golden Knights had been willing to change goalkeeper since the end of the third game. Meanwhile, Byron doesn’t think Robin Lehner’s appearance on the scene really changed the game.

“I don’t know much. We applied the same pressure. We keep the same plan every game. They have two good goalkeepers. We have to work the same way. We have to create more chances, shoot pucks towards goal and find ways to score.”

– Paul Byron