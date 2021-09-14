Quebec-born comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 61

The world was a lot funnier thanks to Norm MacDonald. We lost a brilliant comedian and a great Canadian Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Twitter.

According to his brother Neil MacDonald, the actor and comedian has been suffering from leukemia for a long time. He didn’t mention it because he didn’t want it to affect his comedic acting. He didn’t want this to change the way he was looked at… He wanted to continue Neil MacDonald explained by phone from Los Angeles.

He did his best to hide it from everyone but his family. […] We were hoping to live longer, but [son état] His condition worsened last month, he went to the hospital and never came out.

From Valcartier to Los Angeles

Norm MacDonald grew up in Quebec, and his father worked at the Canadian Forces base Valcartier.

He began his career as a comedian in clubs in Canada, where he developed his cheek-and-tongue style that made his mark and influenced other comedians of his generation.

After working as a screenwriter on the American program The Dennis Miller ShowAnd Then for the comic series Roseanne In the early 1990s, Norm MacDonald joined a cast Saturday Night Live (SNL) and 1993.

For three seasons, the clip has significantly advanced Weekend update From this popular show that airs on NBC.

If his sarcasm and humor divided audiences at the time, his rejection of easy jokes and his sassy side allowed him to gain loyal fans.

During the 1997-1998 season, Norm MacDonald was replaced by Colin Quinn in Weekend update by Don Ohlmeyer, who was then the head of NBC’s West Coast division and wanted to fix the bad ratings.

However, Norm MacDonald believes the decision came due to his refusal to let go of controversial jokes about O. J. Simpson, who is accused of killing his ex-wife.

Television, cinema and dubbing

After he left SNLSaturday Night Live , Norm MacDonald starred in the comedy dirty work (dirty work), directed by Bob Saget. This movie was a commercial failure when it was released in 1998, but it became a cult following.

He has also appeared in films such as animal (Animal) and in TV shows such as Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.

He has also lent his voice to many films, including the feature films in the Doctor Dolittle series, and series such as Mike Tyson puzzles And A man who loves family life

Norm MacDonald has also created several shows. Between 1999 and 2001 he presented and co-written the sitcom Norm show.

Between 2013 and 2016, Norm MacDonald hosted Norm MacDonald Live, an audio and video podcast in which he interviews personalities.

In 2018, he released 10 episodes of his own show Norm MacDonald has a show on Netflix.