Quebec: Deloitte drops territories

Deloitte sells professional services 22 of 26 offices are in Quebec For MNP in Alberta. Around 500 people will be affected.

Since last fall, a rumor has spread in society that the company wanted to withdraw part of its activities in the province in order to focus on its main markets.

What the company has so far refused to confirm. On Thursday, the communications team did not even respond to interview requests from magazine in this subject. A press release was released on Friday morning.

In all, 25 offices with 900 employees will be acquired in Canada by MNP. In Quebec, Deloitte will maintain its establishments in Quebec, Montreal, Brussard and Laval.

The amount of the transaction was not disclosed. It should be completed about 1is being Mars.

Expand your presence

MNP says it is expanding its presence significantly in Quebec with this acquisition. The company already had offices in Montreal and Laval. Consequently, the company will enhance its offer of auditing and financial advisory services.

However, it was not indicated in the press release whether MNP plans to retain all workers involved in this transaction.

“For MNP, this very strategic growth demonstrates its commitment to serving clients in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors across Canada.” Jason Taves, CEO of MNP, said: “Our specialist services, knowledge and experience will be enhanced by reaching the ranks of our partners and Deloitte employees.” .

The Canadian Competition Office must now approve this transaction, which will not have any impact on clients.