Quebec donates $ 2.2 million to Elois Circus

The Legault Cirque Éloize government gives a boost: 2.2 million are being injected to help the foundation expand the potential of its studios and diversify its offering.

A spacious mesa

Journalism

Culture and Communications Minister Natalie Roy made the announcement Monday morning, accompanied by Chantal Rollo, Minister Responsible for the capital and the Montreal region.

“This amount will be used mainly to acquire specialized IT equipment, audiovisual capture and production thanks to the Capital Assistance Program,” it was specified.

The sum will also allow Cirque Éloize to adapt its offer to the realities of the pandemic. Among the goals: To target a wider audience and try other forms of events.

The broadcast center, Dalhousie Station, is planned to be improved with “advanced projections and sound design”, a $ 3.2 million project, the cost of which will be partially borne by the circus company.

“We will thus be able to diversify our activities and exploit our creative studios to their fullest potential,” said Jano Pinchoud, President and Creative Director of Cirque Éloize, which will present an immersive exhibition on Friday.

The Quebec Circus shines all over the world. But the epidemic stopped international tours abruptly. According to Painchaud, around 400 shows abroad have been canceled. A tour planned for the fall has also been postponed. He explained that “returning to the normal international situation will be postponed for at least a year.”

The new equipment available thanks to the grant will enable the Éloize team to implement its replenishment plan. The three priorities since the start of the epidemic: preserving the jobs of circus performers, continuing to prepare the next generation, and ensuring the sustainability of activities.

The president explained that “many creation projects are underway to preserve this relationship with the public.” He said that an old show of the band would be put back on track and a new one would be created.

Minister Roy concluded: “Through this distinguished project, Cirque strengthens Montreal’s strength in the digital sphere and demonstrates innovation and creativity to continue being a proud ambassador of Quebec culture on the international stage.”