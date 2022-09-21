Quebec studio Tribute Games announces Wizorb for the Nintendo Switch

Celebrating the tenth daye birthday and zorbMontreal studio Tribute Games has announced a port of the game for the Nintendo Switch, which will be released on October 6.

This classic arcade style game was favorably received at the time on Xbox Live Indie Games. It has since been transferred to PC, and can be obtained from steam.

The once peaceful kingdom of Gordo is threatened by an evil presence. The only hope is Cyrus, a sorcerer skilled in a secret magical art called and zorb! Set in a fantasy world, this brick breaking game includes more than 60 levels in 5 different worlds.

and zorb It is the first title from the Montreal Tribute Games studio. “and zorb “She holds a very special place in our hearts,” co-founder and president Jean-Francois Major said in a press release sent to the media. “[…] We wanted to show that we are serious and capable of creating games in our own way. Today, thanks to the features of the Switch, we believe that gaming has found its true home.”

and zorb to reach On the Nintendo Switch Online Store It can be for $5.99.

