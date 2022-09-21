This city in Ontario is the most beautiful in Canada according to Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen is said to have visited this small town in Ontario before being awarded the title of ‘The Most Beautiful Town in Canada’.

Canadians are well aware that the country is full of adorable little villages that are as picturesque as they are charming.

In an article published in Daily HiveThe town of Goderich in Ontario is said to have won the Queen’s heart. The city is located on the shores of Lake Huron and has a population of 8,000.

A three-hour drive from Toronto, the coastal city has a reputation for its beaches, hiking trails, and stunning scenery.

Many go there and visit Goderich Lighthouse, Tiger Dunlop Trail, and the historic Huron County Jail with its impressive architecture.

Here are a few Airbnbs available to rent if you want to fall in love with the small town of Godrich (like the Queen).

