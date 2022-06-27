Quebec wins a total of 8 awards at Cannes Lions 2022

The Cannes Lions Festival 2022 It concluded on Friday by announcing the winners of the film category. 4 Creative London / Somesh London had won Grand prize about the movie amazing. human beings in category Movie/Media: Entertainment. Apple Sunnyvale / Smuggler Central LA also won in Grand prize about the movie Escape from the office in category Film/Consumer Services: Business to Business.

The winning agencies are here

Cosette Won two bronze lion awards in two campaigns Balloons – big holes – potatoes and balloons – Grand Openings – Big Mac for McDonald’s Canada in category Printing and Publishing: Retail.

rethinking She won the Bronze Lion Award for the campaign Pride colors to Appearance Foundation in category Printing and publishing/Culture and context: social behavior. The agency also won the campaign’s Golden Lion award draw ketchup for Kraft Heinz in category printing and publishing. rethinking Won two bronze lion awards for the campaign Pride Colors to Appearance Foundation in categories Design / Special Editions, Bespoke Elements, Craftsmanship / Printing and Publishing.

Publicis Montreal He is the winner of the campaign bronze lion title rune for burger king in category Outside / Billboards: Retail.

FCB Montreal Wins the campaign bronze lion get ready for BMO in category Creative Commerce / Challenges and Breakthroughs: Corporate Objective and Social Responsibility.

Mr. Lee She won the Bronze Lion Award for the campaign Fashion circular design to The Ellen MacArthur Foundation in category Communication Design/Design: Books.

Shortlists here

rethinking He ended up on the campaign shortlist cristiano bottle for IKEA in category Media / budget breakthrough.

Mr. Lee He was one of the finalists for the campaign Fashion circular design to The Ellen MacArthur Foundation in category Communication Design/Design: Publications and Editorial Design.

Montreal reservoir He was one of the finalists for the campaign Feel what we feel – Ukraine for Razoom in category Digital Character/Content: Real-time contextual content.

To see the list of all winning agencies, click here.