Questions and side effects, Haut-Garonnais doctor teaches

France Bleu Occitanie looks at side effects Because of the Covid-19 vaccine. When do they intervene? Does age play a role? When are we likely to see these side effects? What types of side effects? Dr. Nicholas Homehr, General Practitioner at Lherm (31) and Head of CPTS at Sud Toulousain provides his details.

Are your patients worried?

We have a six-month follow-up of patients who have had different vaccinations. So there is no longer any concern today. Of course, when a patient has taken their first dose, they are always worried about what they are going to do with it and then may have read or heard side effects around them. Today we can say that after hundreds of millions of doses injected in the world, We are really sure On the number of side effects and On the quality of side effects From the second dose compared to the first dose.

What are these side effects?

First You should know that the older you get, the less harmful effects you have. Of course, we have 80-year-old patients with side effects, but that’s still very rare. Then, the age of three, we’ll say over 70. There are very few side effects reported, but very few. We are actually with younger patients who report side effects such as headache and pain at the site of the shoulder piercing. For others, it will be more like a flu-like condition, with a fever of 38-40 and aches. It will last two days.

So, are young people the most affected?

The first factor is really age. why? We have different interpretations. A young patient’s immune system is more robust, so they react more aggressively to the vaccine. We wondered about the quality of the vaccine. Were there more patients who reacted to Astrazeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna? A priori, no. So it appears to be related to the immune system more than the type of vaccine.

How do you respond to the most apprehensive about vaccination?

When we weigh the benefit from the side effects, risks, and risks of contaminating your parents and grandparents, the choice is simple. He must understand that to protect those around you. And I can tell you that we, in the Cabinet, have a very strong resonance among young people.

Do you recommend opening the vaccination for adolescents?

We’re starting to take a step back, and I hope that a large number of teens can go on vacation and that vaccination centers are open at vacation spots. Many parents ask us questions. And you, doctor, what do you think? I think we have to do it, of course, for the sake of his grandparents, but also because he will protect everyone. Once again, we have a safe vaccine. I have three children. My oldest is 13 years old and I am going to vaccinate him because I am confident and also because I have read enough things to give me that confident opinion.