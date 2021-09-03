Radio Canada Quebec: Many shortcomings lie at the origin of the toxic work environment

The mediator’s report points out many shortcomings and shortcomings that go back to the toxic work atmosphere that prevailed for years at Radio Canada in Quebec.

Perceptions of injustice, nepotism and inconsistent management of the system are just some of the issues raised in mediator Marc-Andre Ferret’s report, which is based on more than a hundred interviews conducted in recent months.

“The behavior of some line managers, such as that of employees with coordination activities, does not constitute best practices in terms of ethics and leadership,” Al Muwafaq states in this report, including Newspaper He was able to go back a few pages.

It was presented to Radio Canada Quebec employees during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

In his recommendations, Marc-Andre Verrett, in particular, suggests sessions to raise awareness of respect in the workplace and establish “guidelines for one-on-one meetings and meetings that focus on respect, civility and professional ethics.”

favorable reception

In a press release, the Radio Canada Workers’ Union welcomed the report confirming the problems observed at the station in the capital.

Union President Pierre Tousignant notes that “other than the behavior of individuals, as unacceptable, the report sheds light on the organizational causes that have led to the deterioration of the working climate in Quebec and which must be corrected.” .

In an internal memo sent to staff, management indicated that it would implement all recommendations of the conciliator.

good luck

Veronique Lessard

Last week, director Veronique Lessard announced that she was leaving the station “by mutual agreement with management,” without citing the unhealthy climate that staff denounced.

No further executive departure is planned. Management tells us that the conciliation process is “not a disciplinary process.”

“We are in a different dynamic that aims to improve the work climate with the participation of all employees.”

By the way, two weeks ago, Newspaper He also revealed that Radio Canada’s dispute management in Quebec has been controversial, considering for example the case of a photographer arrested without pay for actions he denies committing.