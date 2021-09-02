What’s new for September 2021

Xbox Game Pass Expansion in September 2021

For September 2021, Xbox pampers us with a great variety of games. From September 2, players on consoles and PC will be able to enjoy Surgeon Simulator 2, Sojourner tags, Craftopia (In Early Access), but also and above all Final Fantasy XIII (Not available in the cloud). The thirteenth installment of the Final Fantasy saga was announced for Microsoft in 2019. I am happy to see that neither Seattle nor Tokyo forgot their promise to players that day. On the other hand, we regret that the entire trilogy is not available at the same time due to how well the three episodes fit together from a script point of view.

But these are not the only games to integrate the service. From September 7th, it will be around crown trick to join them. Then The same nuclear throne And artful escape September 9.

On the side of deletions, Red Dead Online The farewell will take place on September 13th, so be sure to take advantage of the promotion if you want to keep playing the Rockstar title. the same for Heroes Company 2 (Computer), Disga 4 (Computer), Forza Motorsport 7 (cloud, console and PC), Hotshot racing (cloud and console), The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance Tactics (cloud, console and PC), Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud and Console) that will disappear on September 15th.

Text by Antoine Clerc Renault from Jeux.ca