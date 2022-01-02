science

Rare symptoms of COVID return with omicron

January 2, 2022
Maria Gill

Reports from the United Kingdom indicate that a Common symptoms of COVID-19 Back to the omicron variable – brain fog.

daily expression British media recently reported that COVID-19 patients reported ‘brain fog’ as one of their symptoms in the ZOE COVID Study app, which records and analyzes symptoms as reported by patients.

  • “One of the more unusual – but most common – symptoms of omicron is what is called brain fog, daily expression reports.

