Rare symptoms of COVID return with omicron

Reports from the United Kingdom indicate that a Common symptoms of COVID-19 Back to the omicron variable – brain fog.

daily expression British media recently reported that COVID-19 patients reported ‘brain fog’ as one of their symptoms in the ZOE COVID Study app, which records and analyzes symptoms as reported by patients.

“One of the more unusual – but most common – symptoms of omicron is what is called brain fog, daily expression reports.

brain fog It’s been a fairly rare symptom of COVID-19 for some time now. In fact, reports of brain fog surfaced in October 2020, in the first year of the outbreak, as she wrote for Deseret News. But it’s not often reported as one of the most common symptoms, which include fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, and body aches.

doctor. Shruti AgnihotriA neurologist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham said: ABC 33/40 Brain fog is often associated with severe headaches and memory loss.

Often these patients can recover from the initial fever and symptoms of shortness of breath and continue to suffer from severe headaches and often tend to complain of memory loss, which is often referred to as brain fog. “

She said brain fog can sound like a concussion.

Patients often describe difficulty paying attention and concentrating and not feeling better, not as severe as they would otherwise be. We sometimes notice these symptoms in many other cases after a concussion, and we also see them after various other infections as well. ” Agnihotri to say ABC 33/40.

Symptoms have now appeared with the omicron variant, and they are further evidence of how the omicron variant affects people moving forward.