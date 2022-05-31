Raymond James has announced a new Area Manager for the Victoria Corporation

“We are delighted that Robin is leading our branch in Victoria. His experience and leadership are excellent assets in Raymond James This is a very important branch of the company.” Scott Hudson, Senior Vice President, Acting Head of Wealth Management. “Robin will assist the strong advisory team in Victoria To offer a comprehensive wealth management solution to its clients. »

From my first meeting with the senior management of Raymond James“I quickly realized that my personal and professional values ​​of leadership and my counselor-focused approach were shared,” Robin said. “The opportunity to learn more about this company revealed to me a culture that values ​​listening to its advisors and truly puts clients at the heart of the decisions they make. Raymond James Takes. I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead a branch Victoria and island area Vancouver Towards a future consisting of many relationships and lasting growth. »

About Raymond James Co., Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. It is a Canadian subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. It is one of the largest full-service stockbrokers in North America. Founded in 1962, Raymond James It was founded on the principle of putting customers’ needs first. This principle remains relevant, as it serves as the basis for all services that our company provides to individuals, institutional investors and issuing companies. Through its network of approximately 8,730 investment advisors and portfolio managers Canada, in the United States and major international centers, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries over $1.26 trillion in client assets under management.

Our company also has more than 65 research analysts who cover nearly 1,200 companies around the world. Canada In the United States and around the world. in Canada, Raymond James Ltd. It serves the financial markets needs of Canadian corporate and institutional clients and oversees more than $70.1 billion in client assets on behalf of individual investors and their families through its network of 490 advisors operating in 150 locations across the country. For more information please visit the website: http://www.raymondjames.ca/fr-ca.

