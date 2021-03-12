The Best Smartphone Games of 2021

The mobile gaming industry has recorded massive growth over the past couple of years. As technology advanced, tech giants were able to create far more advanced mobile devices that can support the highest forms of gaming.

That is why the mobile games of today feature fantastic gameplay, HD graphics, and great attention to detail. Each game is easy to download, and most of them are even free. Players are always in for a unique gaming experience when they access these games. 2021 is proving to be the biggest year for the mobile gaming industry, which is why we wanted to take a look at some of the best games that you can play on smartphones this year. Let’s check them out.

Mobile Casino Games

Online casinos have peaked in popularity in the past couple of years. Their global annual revenue in 2019 and 2020 equalled to more than a fifth of the total revenue made by all gambling facilities in the world. Experts believe that online casinos will completely dominate their industry by 2024. Players from all around the world access these sites for a fun and unique gaming experience.

As mobile gaming started rising, reputable platforms such as NetBet Casino optimized their sites for mobile use and allowed players to access them at any time and place, and from any device without any changes or interruptions to the gameplay. Players can pick between hundreds of quality games created by some of the world’s most reputable game providers. Each game comes with HD graphics and fast and unique gameplay.

Some online casinos even went a step further and developed apps to ease mobile access even more and further improve the mobile gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty is one of the most legendary franchises made in the history of gaming. After dominating the console and desktop gaming industries for many years, fans demanded that a mobile version of Call of Duty so that they can enjoy it on their smartphones. Activision reacted to those demands and created one of the best mobile games ever made.

Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019, and the game recorded the highest profit in history by generating almost $500 million and 270 million downloads in just a year. This game is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is free for download. Users will need a bit of free storage, but it is well worth it.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Racing game fans couldn’t be happier when Asphalt 9: Legends was released. This game managed to overcome all the weak points that Asphalt 8 (the previous edition) had, and add many new exciting features. The biggest improvement of this game was the graphics, which are quite futuristic and unreal for a mobile game. Other improvements included a wider selection of cars, new control schemes, and the implementation of one of the best features from Asphalt 6 – shockwave nitro.

Asphalt 9: Legends was released on July 25, 2018, but remains one of the most popular mobile games to this day.

PUBG Mobile

Lastly, we have a game that put battle royale gaming on a whole different pedestal and managed to elevate this category to heights we never thought are possible. PUBG Mobile was released in 2018, and since then, millions of players around the world joined to compete against other real people in a map that keeps getting smaller as time passes by. The goal in this game is to be the last man standing and as the map gets smaller, your chances of running into an opponent increase, while the chances of staying alive decrease. Recently, a new patch was released and it offers several new features to the game.