Reduced risk of cancer by 61% thanks to a combination of vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise (study)

It is no coincidence that it is said that prevention is the best cure. A healthy lifestyle and regular preventive treatment with your GP are essential measures that can help prevent the development of many serious diseases or detect them at an early stage. In this context, there are many scientific studies aimed at examining methods that help reduce the risk of developing cancer. One of the latest research has managed to discover an amazing combination that can reduce this risk by 61%. Explanation.

The work was published on April 25, 2022 in the specialized journal frontiers in old age.

Many expert recommendations in terms of Cancer prevention From diet to exercise, by getting rid of some bad habits such as smoking. The aim of the above study was to test the individual and combined benefits of vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and a simple muscle-strength exercise program on the risk of any type of invasive cancer. A total of 2,157 people from five European countries participated. The volunteers were on average 75 years old and were followed for five years, from December 2021 to December 2017.

For the purposes of their study, the researchers divided the participants into eight different groups in order to better test the benefits of essential nutrients and physical activity. Here is an overview:

group 1 Get 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 1 gram of omega-3s daily. The volunteers in this group also performed muscle exercises three times a week.

Get 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 1 gram of omega-3s daily. The volunteers in this group also performed muscle exercises three times a week. The the second group Received only vitamins.

Received only vitamins. Group 3 He took vitamin D and did physical exercises.

He took vitamin D and did physical exercises. The Fourth group He received Omega-3 and did exercises.

He received Omega-3 and did exercises. The Fifth group Take Vitamin D3 only.

Take Vitamin D3 only. group 6 Received omega 3 alone.

Received omega 3 alone. Group 7 Only physical training is done.

Only physical training is done. Finally, the group 8 Received a placebo.

During the five years of the study, participants were monitored via phone calls and underwent various health checks. So, which of the combinations has been shown to be the most effective in reducing his risk of developing cancer? According to the researchers, the combination of vitamin D and omega-3 with physical exercise, that is, the first group, reduced the risk of cancer by 61%. Group 2 and Group 3 also showed slight benefits, but it was the combination of the three that gave the best results.

Before listing the best sources of omega-3 and vitamin D, it is important to first clarify the concept of physical exercise. As for the elderly, it is best to walk for at least an hour if possible and maintain a steady pace. In terms of muscle strength exercises, a good example is Abdominal plank For a minute – a rather strenuous activity for the elderly. The editorial staff recommends consultation with a physiotherapist in order to avoid possible injuries and achieve better results.

Best sources of omega 3

It is no secret that a file Omega 3 benefits It affects many aspects of human health. In addition to pampering the heart and cardiovascular system, these essential fatty acids boost brain activity even more, help reduce cancer risk (study proven), promote bone health and more. The recommended daily allowance is 250-500 mg for healthy adults. Sources and foods rich in omega-3s include:

Mackerel: 5134 mg per 100 g.

Salmon: 2260 mg per 100 g

Cod liver oil : 2682 mg per tablespoon

Herring: 2.366 mg per 100 grams.

Oysters: 435 mg per 100 g

Sardines: 1480 mg per 100 grams.

Anchovies: 2.113 mg per 100 g

Caviar: 1,086 mg per tablespoon

Flaxseeds: 2,350 mg per tablespoon

Chia seeds: 5060 mg per 28 grams.

Nuts: 2570 mg per 28 g

Soy: 1443 mg / 100 g.

What foods contain vitamin D?

In addition to Strengthening the immune systemNervous and cerebral system, Vitamin D also contributes to healthy bones and teeth, regulating insulin levels, improving lung function and so on. The recommended daily dose is 800 international units (20 mcg) from food. Here is an overview of foods rich in vitamin D:

Wild salmon: 988 IU per serving

Canned sardines: 1 packet (about 100 grams) contains 177 IU

Cod Liver Oil: 448 IU per teaspoon or 4.9 ml

Canned tuna: 268 IU per serving. Do not consume more than 170 grams per week.

Egg yolk: 37 IU for one egg.

Wild mushrooms: up to 2,300 IU per 100g

