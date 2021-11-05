Regional incidence above alert threshold

infection rate 58.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Nouvelle-Aquitaine (compared to 50.9 in the previous week), 145 new cases of Covid-19 patients in the week of October 25-31: The acceleration of viral circulation continues The number of new hospital admissions and admissions to critical care services continues to increase.” Refers to public health in France in its regional epidemiological bulletin on Friday 5 November.

Infection rate is increasing or stable in most departments; A decrease is observed in Charente-Maritime and in the Landes. This rate is above the alert threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over the entire territory except for four provinces: Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gironde and Landes. from where Mask back to school in a Several sections From the region (and in 39 provinces in France) on Monday for the return of children from CP to CM2 after the autumn school break. The regional health agency insists the infection rate is particularly high for the 70-79 age group.

“relax everyone”

As for hospitalizations, the French public health authority has also recorded a rise in numbers. In Bordeaux, where ‘Group’ is selected At San Andrés Hospital, Director of CHU In France Blue Gironde on Friday hammered: “Everyone relax on the barrier gestures, on the mask, on washing hands, on kissing or shaking hands. You have to be very, very vigilant.” in cruise, Tea, mussels and potatoes dances in the evening To explain the recovery of the epidemic. Maintain barrier gestures and perform your booster dose if you qualify (people aged 65 and over, people at risk and their entourage, health and social medicine professionals dealing with vulnerable people, etc.). The regional health agency writes this Friday.

