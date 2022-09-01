According to science, here’s how to deal with mucus

Come on, admit that you do.

Whether it is in the company of your husband or in secret when you think no one is watching, We all stick in our noses. and others primates Do it too.

Social stigma around nose cleaning is widespread. But do we really have to… and where do we put our snot?

As scientists who have researched environmental pollutants — in our homes, workplaces, and gardens — we have a pretty good idea of ​​what you’re really dealing with when you run a finger smugly over your nose.

What’s in a booger?

Nose picking is a normal habit. Children, who have not yet learned social norms, quickly realize that the alignment between the finger and the nostril is very good. But there is more than mucus out there.

Ago Approximately 22,000 daily respiratory cyclesBugger’s mucus is an essential biological filter to capture dust and allergens before they enter the airways, where they can cause infections, asthma, and more. Long-term lung problems.

The cells in the nasal passages are called goblet cells (so named because of its cup-shaped appearance), produces mucus to trap viruses, bacteria, and dust containing Potentially dangerous materials Like the LeadershipAsbestos and pollen.

Nasal mucus and its antibodies and enzymes form a system The body’s first line of immune defense against infection.

The nasal cavity also has its own microbiome. Sometimes these natural pools can be disturbed, leading to various diseases, such as Rhinitis. But overall, the microbes in our noses help fend off invaders, battling them on a mucus-filled battlefield.

You end up swallowing dust, germs, and allergens that were captured in the mucus as it drains into your throat.

This is not usually a problem, but it may exacerbate environmental exposure to certain pollutants.

For example, lead – a common neurotoxin in house dust and the soil garden – The most effective thing that enters the body of children through swallowing and digestion.

Thus, you risk exacerbating toxic environmental exposures if you sniff or eat the bugger instead of expelling it.



What does science say about the dangers of booger hunting?

The Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus aureus, sometimes abbreviated as S. aureus) is a germ that can cause a variety of mild to severe infections. Studies show that it is often found in the nose (Talk about nose transfer).

Here is what a file study have found :

Nasal cleaning is associated with nasal pregnancy of Staphylococcus aureus. Its role in the nasal translocation may be a limiting factor in some cases. Overcoming the sticking habit in the nose could facilitate strategies for decolonization of S. aureus.

Picking your nose can also be associated with a high risk Transmission of Staphylococcus aureus into wounds, where they pose a more serious risk.

Antibiotics do not always work on these bacteria. his article hour that :

Growing antibiotic resistance requires health care providers to assess their patients’ nose-holding habits and educate them about effective ways to prevent this practice.

Nose cleaning can also be a vector of infection Streptococcus pneumoniaewhich is a common cause of Pneumonia within Other infections.

In other words, putting a finger in your nose is a great way to push germs into your body, or spread them around your environment with your suspiciously clean finger.

There is also a risk of sores and abrasions developing inside the nostrils, which may allow disease-causing bacteria to invade your body. Compulsive picking of the nose to the point of self-harm is called rhinitis.

Well done. And now?

Some eat it (the technical term is mucous swallowing, which means “feed on mucus”). Besides the fact that eating a booger is disgusting, it has to do with swallowing all those mucus-borne germs, toxic metals and environmental pollutants we talked about above.

Others scan it over the closest thing, a small gift that someone else will discover later. Disgusting…and it’s a great way to spread germs.

Some of the healthiest and most respectful people use a tissue to collect everything, then throw it in the trash or down the toilet.

This is perhaps one of the least bad options, if you have to pick your nose at all costs. Just be sure to wash your hands well after blowing your nose or piercing your nose, because until the mucus is completely dry, infectious viruses can Live On the hands and fingers.



No advice in the world will stop you from continuing your quest

In secret, in the car or on napkins, we all do it. And to be honest, it’s really satisfying.

But let’s pay tribute to the tireless work of our wonderful noses, mucus, and sinus cavities, and these amazing biological adaptations. And let’s not forget that they are trying to protect us.

Your nose works overtime to keep you healthy, so don’t make it any harder by sticking your dirty fingers into it. Don’t play spoiler. Blow softly, discard the tissue carefully, and wash your hands immediately afterward.