Register at the Salon du livre de Québec

The Salon du Livre du Quebec International concluded on Sunday. The organizers are happy. With 70,000 visitors welcomed in five days, attendance was similar to the last show that took place in 2019, before the pandemic.

With a big smile, Daniel Gilinas, general manager of the literary event, talks about success or even more.

When we started the show, we had no idea how it would turn out. There, we feel good about a job well done. We succeeded.

The director believes this bodes well for the future, and not just on his level.

15,000 pupils, like other years

It’s a victory across Quebec. It’s the first event to be a real hit. We are not in half measures, we are in full measure. He can send a signal for all the other events that will happen in Quebec soon.

School children were also not shy about the living room. They 15,000 walked the aisles, met the authors. A number similar to that observed in other years.

The following Salon international du livre de Québec dates have already been scheduled. The event will take place from 12-16 April 2023 and will be held, just like this time, at the Convention Center.

Based on information from Valerie Cloutier